WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mystery washing ashore in West Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard is trying to find the owner of a blue kayak.

The watercraft was discovered Monday night near the Breakers Resort.

On board, officials found plastic bags, a paddle and a backpack.

