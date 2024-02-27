KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a pair of missing boaters.

According to the USCG, Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, aged 72 and 59 respectively, are the operators of a 42-foot vessel, the Irish Miss.

#Breaking @USCG is searching for the operators of the 42-foot vessel, Irish Miss. ⁰⁰Vicki & Robert Bernhardt, 72 & 59, were last contacted on Feb. 21, while enroute from Florida Keys to Bahamas. If anyone has information please call District 7 command center @ 305-415-6800 #SAR pic.twitter.com/DvMJCMVZ4H — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 27, 2024

They were reportedly last contacted on February 21 while heading to the Bahamas from the Florida Keys.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the District 7 command center at 305-415-6800.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.