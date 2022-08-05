KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers are searching the waters off Key West after a boat overturned, sending people into the water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they arrived on the scene off Key West, Friday afternoon, where 15 people approaching the key ended up in the water.

Eight were rescued, but the bodies of two others were found in the ocean, and crews are still looking for five others who were said to be on board.

They have not said yet if this was in fact a migrant vessel, but earlier in the day, officials said more than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys in a dozen landings in just the past two days.

