(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 64-year-old man aboard his vessel Saturday.

The boat had been disabled for 24 hours and the operator of the boat had been running low on water and food.

An urgent marine information broadcast was made. A Station Key West SPC-SW boat was then launched to assist.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.