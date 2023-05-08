TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a sea turtle in Tampa Bay.

Officials said a reserve crew responded Saturday to a loggerhead sea turtle in distress near the North Fishing Pier.

They were able to safely approach, retrieve and transport the marine reptile to the a nearby USCG station.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium provided transport for the turtle, since named Frank the Tank, to a rehabilitation facility for evaluation and care.

