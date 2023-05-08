TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a sea turtle in Tampa Bay.

Officials said a reserve crew responded Saturday to a loggerhead sea turtle in distress near the North Fishing Pier.

They were able to safely approach, retrieve and transport the marine reptile to the a nearby USCG station.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium provided transport for the turtle, since named Frank the Tank, to a rehabilitation facility for evaluation and care.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox