NEAR SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man and his dog after their 36-foot sailboat became disabled and started taking on water about 25 miles off Sanibel Island during Hurricane Helene, officials said.

A helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater hoisted the pair to safety on Thursday.

Both the man and his dog were reported to be in good medical condition and were transported to Southwest Florida International Airport to meet EMS.

The sailboat remains adrift and disabled. The Coast Guard advises calling for help on VHF Channel 16 or dialing 911 in storm-related emergencies.

