KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescued of an injured green sea turtle in the waters off Key West.

In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, officials said several good Samaritans spotted the marine reptile, which measures about 4 feet in length and weighs more than 300 pounds.

Coast Guard crew members brought the turtle to safety on board their boat.

The sea creature was then transferred to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon for additional care.

