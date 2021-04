KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard has rescued a capsized kayaker.

This video from the helicopter shows a bird’s eye view of the rescue near Key Largo.

The kayaker called for help himself while he was in the water.

A coast guard crew hoisted the 34-year-old up in a basket.

He was not hurt.

