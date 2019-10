KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters near Key West needed help from the U.S. Coast Guard Monday.

The Coast Guard released still photos of their rescue from Monday morning.

According to the rescue crew, the boaters had an emergency radio beacon, which helped them get located.

None of the boaters were injured.

