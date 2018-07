ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — Boaters had to be rescued off Islamorada after a boat started taking in water.

Coast Guard assisted nine people in getting off the 19-foot vessel after receiving the radio call for help around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Fortunately, crews were able to get everybody off safely and the boat was towed to shore.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.