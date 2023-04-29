KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a group of boaters stuck at sea.

The six boaters’ vessel became grounded on Friday about eight miles off Key West.

The Coast Guard crew was able to reach the boaters on board the lopsided vessel and transferred them to officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The captain of the grounded boat is working to refloat the vessel.

