NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard units saved four men after their boat capsized.

The boaters found Saturday morning near Fowey Rocks Lighthouse, about 7 miles southeast of Key Biscayne.

The men were transported safely back to land with no medical concerns.

They plan to recover the capsized boat.

