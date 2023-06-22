FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Coast Guard crew from a station in Fort Myers Beach successfully rescued four people and their dog on Wednesday after their sailing vessel encountered treacherous conditions off Sanibel Island.

Courtesy: @USCGSoutheast

The group traveled aboard the North Wind and found themselves taking on water amidst severe weather conditions. Sailors promptly reached out to Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders around 7:45 p.m. through a radio channel.

Officials reported that the boat’s sails and rudder were torn due to the weather.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Marandos with Station Fort Myers Beach urged the importance of weather checks, especially during Florida’s rainy season.

“It’s really important for people to check weather reports before going out on the water during Florida’s rainy season,” said Marandos. “It’s even more important to have working safety equipment on board such as flares and an emergency position indicating locator beacon.”

There were no reported injuries and all onboard were transported to Station Fort Myers Beach.

In response to the incident, a safety information marine broadcast was issued to warn nearby boaters about the navigation hazard posed by the anchored vessel.

The weather brought on 4 to 5-foot seas and winds between 20 to 25 mph.

