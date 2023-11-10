MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday morning after their boat sank in the Florida Keys.

#HappenedToday @USCG crews rescued 34 migrants from a sinking vessel approx. 8 miles S of #KeyColonyBeach, #Florida, reported a good Sam. They were transferred to a Coast Guard cutter where they will be provided food, water & basic medical attention before being repatriated. pic.twitter.com/xTEOO8i08z — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 10, 2023

According to the Coast Guard, 34 migrants were found clinging to the partially sunken vessel about 20 miles off of Marathon.

A crew member from the Coast Guard stationed in Marathon rushed to the scene and was able to pull the migrants out of the water.

Officials have not identified the migrants’ country of origin.

