KEY WEST, Fla. (WSVN) — Three men were saved at sea off the coast of Florida after a good Samaritan called for help when they noticed their vessel sank near Dry Tortugas National Park in Key West.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew responded to the scene around 2 p.m. on Sunday after someone reported a 45-foot longliner was taking on water with three people on board.

Coast Guard officials used the vessel’s radio to find out where it was located. Meanwhile, the trio used a raft to stay afloat until the Coast Guard arrived.

Agents hoisted them onto a chopper and were taken to the Key West International Airport. Officials said the three men were in good health when they arrived at the airport.

Jonathan Wheatley, an operations unit controller at Sector Key West, said in a press release that the team was happy the vessel had an inflatable raft on board.

“Having the proper safety equipment is often the difference maker between life and death in these situations.”

The Coast Guard wanted to remind all boaters of these important safety tips while enjoying activities on the water; have proper and unexpired safety equipment, file a float plan and check the weather.

This incident comes after six people were rescued eight miles off of Key West.

