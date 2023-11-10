MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday morning after their boat sank in the Florida Keys.

According to the Coast Guard, around 20 migrants were found clinging to the partially sunken vessel about 20 miles off of Marathon.

A crew member from the Coast Guard stationed in Marathon rushed to the scene and was able to pull the migrants out of the water.

Officials have not identified the migrants’ country of origin.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.