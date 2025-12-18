CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of two stranded boaters near Clearwater.

The crew of an USCG MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded to a distress signal where the 30-foot sailing vessel became disabled off Tarpon Springs, early Wednesday morning.

The boaters were located just before 4:50 a.m. and listed as stable. They were safely transferred to Air Station Clearwater.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.