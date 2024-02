KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The US Coast Guard Station Key West successfully rescued two individuals from a sinking vessel near Key West Bight on Monday.

The survivors were safely transferred to shore and reported to be in good health.

#Breaking. A @USCG Station Key West crew rescued 2 people off a sinking vessel near Key West Bight, Monday.

The survivors were transferred to shore in good health. The vessel sank and is not deemed a hazard to navigation. ComSal will conduct salvage efforts. #SAR pic.twitter.com/I7doLRaPMQ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 19, 2024

The submerged vessel has been deemed not a hazard to navigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.