KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured boater has been saved at sea off the coast of Key West.

Two boats, a sailboat and a 45-foot yacht, collided off Key Largo.

One person on each boat was injured.

The Coast Guard responded and tended to their injuries.

The sailboat was damaged badly enough that it needed to be towed back to shore.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.