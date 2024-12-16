Missing Lake Placid man found clinging to rocks after being thrown from jet ski

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Lake Placid man who was rescued by the US Coast Guard after being tossed from his jet ski is on the road to recovery.

53-year-old Joseph Baricklow was reported missing when witnesses found his abandoned jet ski floating in the water near the St. Lucie Inlet.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office deployed all resources available, including their Aviation and Marine units to look for any signs of Baricklow in the water.

They were able to locate the victim, all thanks to a beacon alerting officials of his distress.

He was found clinging to the rocks off the North jetty of the St. Lucie Inlet.

The choppy waters made it a rough rescue mission by boat, so rescuing Baricklow by air was deemed the better solution.

Baricklow was hoisted into a Coast Guard chopper to safety and airlifted back to land.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

