(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated over five dozen Cuban migrants who were found off the coast of Florida.

Officials said the 67 migrants were located about 50 miles south of the coast in different groups between Monday and Tuesday.

Crews are searching for two people from one of these groups who went missing.

“Winter weather is unpredictable in the Florida Straits. It can result in these unsafe, rustic vessels capsizing and people losing their lives,” said USCG Lt. Cmdr. Mark Cobb with Coast Guard District 7.

The migrants were repatriated to Cuba on Thursday.

