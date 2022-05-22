KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of migrants were taken back home after they made the dangerous journey from Cuba to South Florida.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they repatriated 43 Cubans this week.

Officials said Coast Guard crews stopped the migrants in four different vessels off the coast of the Florida Keys.

Three of the interdictions happened on Wednesday.

The migrants were processed and sent back to the island.

