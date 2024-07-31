MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirty-two migrants were repatriated to Cuba on Wednesday following an interdiction near Marathon.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spotted the migrant vessel about 41 miles southeast of Long Key on Friday at approximately 2 p.m.

The vessel was intercepted by law enforcement boat crews from Station Islamorada and the migrants were transferred to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.

“Anyone attempting to illegally migrate by sea will be interdicted and returned to their country of origin,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cheri-Ann Thompson of Coast Guard District Seven. “These voyages are not only illegal, but also incredibly dangerous. No one should risk their lives on unsafe rustic vessels in unpredictable seas.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical care before repatriation.

