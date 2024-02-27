KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard said that a pair of missing boaters have been located and are safe.

According to the USCG, Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, aged 72 and 59 respectively, are the operators of a 42-foot vessel, the Irish Miss.https://twitter.com/USCGSoutheast/status/1762601342479049095?s=20

They were reportedly last contacted on February 21 while heading to the Bahamas from the Florida Keys.

#FinalUpdate District 7 command center watchstanders have confirmed the operators of the 42-foot vessel Irish Miss are safe and anchored at Dry Tortugas National Park. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 27, 2024

On Tuesday afternoon, the USCG said the couple and their vessel was located anchored at Dry Tortugas National Park.

