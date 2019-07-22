Coast Guard intercepts boat carrying 5 Cuban migrants near Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants were stopped at sea by the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said they intercepted a boat carrying five Cuban migrants about 55 miles southwest of Marathon, Florida on Friday.

Their vessel was destroyed due to it being seen as a hazard to navigation for other ships.

The group of men will be taken back to Cuba.

About 384 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally enter the U.S. through seas so far this year.

