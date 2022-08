(WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard has sent back 107 migrants back to Cuba.

Several crews and good Samaritans spotted nine boats that had been approaching the Florida Keys over the weekend.

All these boats were stopped, and the migrants were detained and repatriated, Tuesday afternoon.

Since last October, almost 4,000 Cuban migrants have been intercepted.

