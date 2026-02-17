KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk is dropping the anchor in Key West after spending two months at sea.

The return comes after the crew boarded and escorted two Venezuelan-linked sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf.

The back-to-back escorts combined a distance of more than 2,500 nautical miles.

The United States Coast Guard said this is part of Operation Southern Spear, which claims to prevent the illicit trade of crude oil in violation of international sanctions.

