CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of two people after their sailboat became disabled off the coast of Florida.

The vessel was located about 200 miles off Cape Canaveral, Saturday afternoon.

The vessel operator alerted the Coast Guard around 2:30 p.m.

USCG Air Station Clearwater and Miami crews arrived to the area, when the vessel operator shot off a distress flare, directing the air crews to their exact location.

The operator reported to the air crew the sailboat was disabled due to the weather.

Helicopter crews arrived at the scene and hoisted the people from the vessel.

They were brought to emergency medical services at Melbourne International Airport.

There were no reported medical concerns.

