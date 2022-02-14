MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle received some much-needed help from a U.S. Coast Guard crew off the Florida Keys.

In a tweet posted Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said their crews teamed up with The Turtle Hospital to rescue the 300-pound loggerhead.

The marine reptile has since been named Sheldon.

Officials said the animal suffered some minor injuries but is otherwise healthy.

