NEAR MARATHON, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue after his boat stalled out near Marathon, authorities said.

Investigators said a family member reported the boater missing afer he failed to return to shore, Saturday.

Crews said the man requested help after his vessel broke down.

The boat was taken to a nearby marina.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.