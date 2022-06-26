OFF CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of seven people after their boat was struck by lightning off Clearwater.

The boaters’ vessel became disabled after it was struck by lightning on Saturday.

Cellphone video captured the sudden strike.

A USCG air crew hoisted the five women and two men to safety.

The boaters were taken to a nearby air station.

No injuries were reported.

