Coast Guard crew rescues 3 boaters off Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of three people after their boat began to sink off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, the boaters’ vessel began taking on water near Alligator Reef Lighthouse, a few miles east of Islamorada, Saturday.

The @USCG rescued 3 people from a vessel taking on water in the vicinity of Alligator Reef Lighthouse. For more information https://t.co/eRKJuk3Hf8#Ready, #Relevant, #Responsive pic.twitter.com/jNDiyT7GWL — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 9, 2019

The crew that responded to a 911 call about the sinking vessel pulled the boaters to safety.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.