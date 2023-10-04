EVERGLADES CITY, Fla. — A bolt of lightning struck just inches away from a wildlife expert while he was filming a promotional video in the Everglades.

The incident was posted on Instagram by Forrest Galante, a Discovery Channel host, last week.

“I got hit. I felt it. Yeah, I got hit,” said Galante in the video. “Yeah, that hurt, it just hurt.”

While he was in the middle of a product review, Galante was interrupted by a lightning strike that left him visibly shaken.

His colleagues responded in shock, asking, “Really?” and “Holy [expletive].”

The caption on the Instagram video read, “Just a couple of days ago I was out in the Everglades filming a gear review when lightning hit the water 20 or so feet behind me and I got fully zapped! I still have a weird metallic taste in my mouth!”

Despite the close call, he reassured everyone in the video.

“I’m OK. [Expletive] it,” Galante said.

The bolt of lightning missed the expert by a hair’s breadth but packed enough power to leave him sore. Fortunately, he escaped without serious injury.

