(WSVN) - A man was nearly hit by a lightning strike just outside of his Fort Myers home.

Bruce Van Horne was bringing his trash bin into his garage when a flash of light hit his front yard. When his neighbor got home, he described to her what just happened.

“So we pulled video camera footage on our cellphones and we were able to capture the video,” said Cassie Williams.

A loud crack can be heard as footage from Cassie Williams showed the lightning strike a palm tree.

“It was quite scary and we definitely all went inside after that,” said Williams.

Van Horne later said he felt the house shake.

“Yea it was a little scary,” said Van Horne. “I felt like it impacted a big blast of air. That’s the closest I ever got to a lightning strike and I don’t wanna get any closer.”

The natural phenomenon was unexpected because there were no dark clouds overhead.

