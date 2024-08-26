CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A dog performs the wrong kind of duties on the baseball field during her debut.

During a minor league game, the Clearwater Threshers introduced a new team pooch, 10-month-old yellow lab Lucy May.

She was sent to retrieve a bat but instead ran around the field and into the visiting team’s dugout.

Lucy May went back onto the field, eventually stopping when Mother Nature called.

Team staff again tried to coax her into grabbing the bat with no success as the pooch kept running around the field.

Despite her messy and unsuccessful debut, Lucy remains the team dog.

