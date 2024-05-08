COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Clearwater are searching for the people who allegedly roughed up and robbed a teenager. They said it all started with a case of road rage.

“It’s scary. I have kids,” Susan Stavrevski said.

A robbery left a Central Florida neighborhood shaken up.

“Things like that do happen around here a lot, but right in front of my house is a pretty eye opener,” said Joe kelly, a neighbor. “Makes me lock my doors, double-check everything.”

Clearwater Police said it all started at a gas station last Wednesday.

Surveillance footage showed a teen on a bike nearly colliding with a gray SUV in the parking lot.

“Apparently, the driver of that car and then a passenger that he had picked up, were outraged that that had happened, so they proceeded to follow/chase the individual on the bicycle who was a 19-year-old,” said Clearwater Police Officer Rob Shaw.

Police said the chase ended over a mile away.

A neighbor nearby captured what happened next on video.

According to investigators, the two men ran the teen off of the road and then tackled him. One of the men then punched the 19-year-old multiple times before stealing his bike.

“So they follow him, beat him, run him down, steal his bike and he’s left there bruised, battered and bloody, without a bike,” Shaw said.

Police are urging these words of wisdom for the next time a driver is feeling the road rage.

“Move on,” Shaw said. “Certainly never chase somebody down and follow them probably for over a mile, run them off the road, beat them up and steal their bike. Nobody has a license to do that and these two belong in jail.”

As of Wednesday morning, Clearwater police are still searching for those two suspects.

