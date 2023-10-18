CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — An incident has come to light as Clearwater police officer Nicolas Paloma faces charges of sexual battery after allegedly assaulting a tourist.

The arrest took place after Paloma stopped a woman for jaywalking early Sunday morning. It is reported that he then solicited sexual favors from her to avoid a citation.

Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy held a news conference Tuesday about Paloma’s arrest.

“It erodes the confidence in our profession, and on a personal level, I know how hard we struggle to maintain trust. So for me, having to come here today was infuriating,” he said.

In response to these allegations, Paloma has been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Authorities are also looking into whether there may be other victims in similar cases.

