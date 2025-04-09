CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Clearwater Beach is gearing up for its annual Sugar Sand sculpting festival and this year’s theme is dinosaurs.

Visitors can expect a new and improved exhibit, including an augmented reality portion that will project images onto the sculptures and bring them to life.

“Here in Clearwater, you have beautiful sand. It’s very, very fine, powdery and fluffy. And when you add water to it, it packs really, really easily, and you can carve it,” said a woman.

The event is set to kick off Friday, April 11and run through April 27.

