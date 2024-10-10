PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Following Hurricane Milton’s path of destruction in Florida, residents and cleanup crews were seen assessing the damage in Palm Beach Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered over a neighborhood, in the area of 87th Street North and Coconut Road Drive, were some homes were damaged and debris was scattered, Thursday morning.

In someone’s front yard, there was a trailer that was flipped on its side.

Several cleanup crews were at the scene and used heavy equipment to clear out the debris and trees that fell over.

Overnight, there were reports of tornadoes that touched down in the area.

In North Lake Boulevard, the roof of a Publix that was being built at a shopping center sustained severe damage.

The police department is using the shopping center as their base of operations as cleanup continues in the area.

