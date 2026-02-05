KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WSVN) — It was an “emu-sing” chase for deputies in northern Florida who were searching for a bird on the loose.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Monday from a woman reporting a loose emu in Keystone Heights, located about an hour south of Jacksonville.

Video captures deputies and a public service aide running after the emu. The fast-moving bird was a couple of steps ahead.

Deputies were eventually able to capture the emu and return it home safely.

