LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Civil rights activists accused Lakeland Police officers of police brutality after a video that went viral shows them punching and deploying a Taser on a teen during an arrest.

The video was posted on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. Community activists called it an act of police brutality.

“Get the [expletive] away from me. Get back,” said the 16-year-old to police in the video.

The jarring video was posted on social media by famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

The clip shows the arrest of a 16-year-old in Lakeland, Florida.

Officers were seen repeatedly punching the teenager and grabbing his hair, until one of the officers shocks him with a Taser.

“Put your hands back now,” said one officer.

The confrontation between the officers and the teen started at a Memorial Day pool party, where the teen was accused of trespassing.

According to the arrest affidavit, the officer said the 16-year-old was uncooperative and punched the officer in the face.

Local activists are now calling for the officers to face criminal charges.

The teen faces charges of trespassing, battery on a law officer and resisting arrest.

