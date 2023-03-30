(WSVN) - Buying or renting in Florida may come at a higher cost.

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation announced they are looking to raise rates by 14.2% after Hurricane Ian took a big part of the company’s reserve.

The company also announced they are considering a yet-to-be-determined hurricane tax if a big storm hits the state.

It is estimated that Citizens Insurance has about 1.2 million customers in Florida.

The rate hike requested by the corporation still needs state approval.

