(WSVN) - Earlier in the week, planned parenthood and several other groups argued a law passed earlier this year violates the right to privacy enshrined in the state constitution.

A circuit court judge is expected to rule on whether to temporarily block Florida’s new abortion law, Thursday.

The new law, which would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, is set to go into effect on July 1.

