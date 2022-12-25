FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in Southwest Florida lit up the beach on Christmas Eve as they aimed to bring some holiday hope months after Hurricane Ian swept through their homes.

Santa Claus’ sleigh is most definitely expected to come to the town of Fort Myers Beach.

Saturday’s celebration was a welcome sight for people who love the town that was destroyed by Ian’s strong winds back in September.

“It’s hard to even know what was where,” said Lee County resident Eloise Meadows.

“To see none of it here anymore, it’s not easy,” said Lee County resident Nancy Zeedyk as she fought back tears.

But the path toward rebuilding begins with hope, and that’s what organizer Janeen Paulauskis hopes it provides.

“We did this in a week, six days. Permits went through, reviews went through, because everybody wanted to make this happen,” she said. “Again, we are a family here, and we are Forth Myers Beach, and we’re resilient.”

Paulauskis, who owns the Barefoot Event Group, has deep personal roots to the island. She said a lot of people who love this place came together to make this free Christmas event a reality.

“This is three months later, and we’re doing concerts in the square, and we’re doing this Christmas event, so the community is strong,” she said.

The festivities also mean a lot to the crowd of people who took part.

Although Christmas does not feel the same this year, participants said, having an event like this reminds them of what they love most about this community.

Among the revelers were Chicago residents Paul and Sandy Kosiek.

“We’re here to support the rebuilding of this beach. We absolutely miss it already. This was our go-to place,” said Paul.

“I’m glad they did their poinsettia tree, and they’re bringing back all the different events like this, because you just got to keep on going,” said Sandy.

The entire choreographed light and music show was set up for free by a local company.

