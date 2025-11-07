RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) — A domestic disturbance in Riviera Beach on Saturday led to the arrest of Crystal S. Lewis and another individual after a physical altercation involving minors.

WPBF 25 News obtained the arrest report.

The report states that a police officer spoke with a witness who was working for Instacart when he received a call about a physical altercation. The witness stated that Crystal S. Lewis suffers from mental health issues and is known for being physically aggressive.

The officer then spoke with another individual involved, who explained that the incident began when she was accused of throwing a box of stick-on accessories called “Diamonds.” She stated that Crystal took her Halloween candy and threatened to throw it on the roof, later threatening her with a chair.

During the altercation, Crystal allegedly held her down and asked the children to bring scissors to cut her hair. Video footage provided by the property manager showed Crystal holding the individual in a neck restraint and asking for scissors while the individual screamed for her to get off.

Another witness stated she observed Crystal restraining the individual against a vehicle in the driveway. She intervened and began fighting with Crystal, noting that Crystal and another person often pick on the individual when others are not around.

A second video showed a fight between Crystal and another person, with Crystal being pushed away from a vehicle’s driver’s side door, leading to another physical altercation.

The officer then issued a Riviera Beach Victims’ Rights Brochure and photographed the juveniles involved, who sustained minor scratches and ripped hair.

Based on the investigation and video footage, the officer had probable cause to arrest Crystal S. Lewis for child abuse with battery and another individual for simple battery.

This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate partner and does not contain original CNN reporting.

