VALRICO, Fla. (WSVN) — Chick-fil-A is taking its legendary service to new heights as a restaurant near Tampa introduces drone delivery. In this innovative approach, the chain aims to fly customer orders directly to their destinations, signaling a pioneering move in fast-food technology.

According to its Instagram, drone delivery is currently exclusive to Chick-fil-A’s East Brandon-Valrico resturant. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a $0 delivery fee during delivery hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The service is subject to availability and delivery distance is limited.

To experience this service, customers can place their orders through the Chick-fil-A app and select “Chick-fil-A Delivery” to ensure their order will be delivered by Drone.

The chain says it’s currently in the early stages of drone testing at several other locations.

