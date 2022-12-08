(WSVN) - A Chicago police officer on vacation in Florida has been arrested after, deputies said, he urinated in an ice machine at a bar.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Monday morning at Jimmy B’s Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach.

An employee first located 30-year-old Henry Capouch “pissing on the ice in the machine,” according to the arrest report.

When the worker told the man to stop, he said Capouch began cursing at him and pushing him “a couple times.” He then shoved a security guard at the bar, the victim said.

The arrest report said that when deputies responded to the scene, the employee and security guard escorted them to the beach, where Capouch was with his girlfriend.

“The defendant was actively resisting and initially not obeying lawful commands while being detained,” deputies wrote in their arrest affidavit. “The defendant continued to yell and kept standing when told to sit multiple times by law enforcement.”

Capouch was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

A spokesperson for the agency confirmed to FOX13 that Capouch has been “relieved of police powers” pending an internal investigation.

