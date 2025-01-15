KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A charter boat captain was arrested after he caused some danger on the water in the Florida Keys.

Laurence Lewis is accused of being under the influence when, authorities said, he crashed his 35-foot boat into the South Pine Channel Bridge in the lower Florida Keys back in July.

All eight people on board, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured and thrown into the water.

Lewis faces several charges, including driving under the influence and child neglect.

