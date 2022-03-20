LAKE MARY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida couple found themselves too close for comfort to the furry, four-legged visitor that surprised them right outside their home.

The Apopka residents were walking out the door, when a bear chased them right back inside.

Surveillance video briefly captured the bear on the right side of the frame, just feet away from the residence.

Fortunately, the startled residents were faster than the charging bear. They both made it back inside unharmed.

