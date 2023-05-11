OVIEDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Workers in Central Florida found a scaly surprise underground.

Back on Saturday, a stormwater crew was trying to figure out why potholes were opening up along Lockwood Boulevard in Oviedo, so they sent a four-wheel robotic camera under the roadway to check the pipes for any issues.

The robot recorded a five-foot alligator. It meandered away, deeper into the pipe than the robot could follow.

It remains unclear whether or not the crew figured out what was causing the potholes.

